Art Hounds

Art Hounds: Little Shop Of Horrors And A Traveling Hamilton Exhibit

  • During July at The St. Albans Musuem, patrons can learn about Vermont's connection to Alexander Hamilton.
    St. Albans Museum, courtesy

You can fill your social calendar up with a little bit of music in the meadow, a little shop of horrors, a traveling Hamilton exhibit and a brass quintet.

Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25 at Route 11 West in Chester: Music In The Meadow, music, silent auction, food and games, suggested by Bryan Waldo from Chester.

Sunday, June 25 at 4 p.m., at Marion Cross School in Norwich: Princess - A Victorian Play With Music, based on "A Little Princess," by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Victoria Dobrushina's music students, aged 6 to 18, play classical piano works and choreographed dances. Free admission and open to the public, though no children under 5. The show is two-and-a-half hours with one intermission, recommended by Roseminna Watson of Etna, N.H.

Thursday, June 29 through July 1 at Main Street Arts in Saxton’s River: Little Shop Of Horrors from director David Stern, part of the Great River Theater Festival, suggested by Rick Cowan from Rockingham.

Wednesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 13 at St. Albans Museum in St. Albans: Alexander Hamilton: The Man Who Made Modern America examines Hamilton’s important role in the Revolutionary War and Founding period and its connections to Vermont. The talk by Prof. Willard Sterne Randall, Alexander Hamilton, The Man and the Music will use excerpts from Randall's biography, Alexander Hamilton, A Life and songs from the hit Broadway play, Hamilton, suggested by Louise Haynes.

Thursday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church in New London, N.H: The Beacon Brass Quintet from Boston will perform as part of the Summer Music Associates' series, suggested by Nancy Tripp of New London, N.H.

Support for Art Hounds ® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds ® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.

