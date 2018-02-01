Art Hounds: Love In All Its Forms, Art From Dreams And Chamber Musicians Interpret 'The Iliad'

Our Art Hounds found an exhibit of visual art that explores all kinds of love, a chamber music performance interpreting a Greek classic and a play written by a famous stand-up comedian.

Friday, Feb. 2 at Bryan Memorial Gallery in Jeffersonville: Love: Lost And Found with 28 pieces by local artists that express of all aspects of love, suggested by Mickey Myers from Jeffersonville. The exhibit runs through April 1.

Friday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m., at Northern Stage in White River Junction: Laura Di Piazza's, Vox Somnium, mixed media exhibition of works exploring irregular spaces, suggested by John and Joe Saroyan from Norwich.

Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m., at NextStage Arts in Putney: Permanent Red, with Yellow Barn musicians performing Christopher Logue's free-verse interpretation of Homer's, The Iliad, suggested by Howard Fairman in Vernon.

Friday, Feb. 8 at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury: 'Picasso At The Lapin Agile,' the absurdist comedy of historical fiction by playwright and comic Steve Martin as performed by The Middlebury Community Players, suggested by Maria Stockman of Addison.

