Art Hounds: ME2/Orchestra, A Venezuelan Dance Percussion Group And A Musical

By
  • A group hailing from a small Venezuelan town heats up The Northend Studios this coming week with percussion, dance and song.
    Courtesy, Northend Studios

VPR's Art Hounds have found an orchestra performance, two plays with young actors and a Venezuelan percussion and dance group for you to enjoy.

Saturday, Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Chandler Music Hall in Randolph: "Celebrating Creativity in Mental Health, Wellness & Recovery,” presented by the Clara Martin Center with the ME2/Orchestra, art show and readings, suggested by Dawn Littlepage from Randolph.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. in Studio A at The NorthEnd Studios in Burlington: Betsayda Machado y La Parranda El Clavo, a Venezuelan dance percussion group, suggested by Jacob Edgar of Charlotte.

Friday through Sunday, Jan. 13 to 15 at Spotlight Vermont in South Burlington: 'Calvin Berger: The Musical,' loosely based on 'Cyrano de Bergerac,' performed by student actors from Two Prince Productions at The Blackbox Theater, suggested by Jen Barden.

Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. at Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington: 'The Caucasian Chalk Circle,' by Bertolt Brecht produced by First Light Theater, suggested by Michelle Rosowsky of South Burlington.

Support for Art Hounds comes from the Vermont Arts Council, working to ensure that every Vermonter has access to the arts. Art Hounds on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.
 

