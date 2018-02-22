Related Program: 
Art Hounds: Moon Glow, 'Doubt,' And Patti Casey

By 10 hours ago

You can make a lantern to walk by moonlight with in Lyndonville, hear bluegrass and swing in Stowe and see a Pulitzer-prize winning play performed in Essex.

Saturday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m., at Lyndonville Municipal Building: Lantern-Making Workshop for Moonglow*, suggested by Catherine Dwyer from Lyndonville. *See March 1 listing below

Sunday, Feb 25 at 4 p.m., at Latchis Theater in Brattleboro: Spotlight, the film, shown by The Friends of Brooks Memorial Library in the Journalism Discussion Series, with discussion following the film, suggested by Mary Mathias from Brattleboro.

Thursday, March 1 at Memorial Hall in Essex: Doubt: A Parable,’ performed by Essex Community Players, suggested by Josh McDonald from Essex Junction.

Thursday, March 1 at 6 p.m., at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville: Moon Glow: Lyndonville's First Annual Community Parade, a community lantern walk under a full moon to showcase the downtown.

Saturday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m., at Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe: Patti Casey And The Wicked Fine Players with local musicians Colin McCaffrey, Kirk Lloyd and Steve Light playing familiar and original bluegrass and swing tunes, suggested by Kathryn Blume from Charlotte.

