Art Hounds: Nina Simone Tribute, A Benefit Concert For Puerto Rico And An Animation Workshop

Sign up your young animators for a stop-motion workshop in Lyndonville, take in pastoral symphonies in Middlebury and dance for Puerto Rico in Burlington.

Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21 at NextStage Arts in Putney: The Mushroom Cure and The Uncertainty Principal by Adam Strauss, suggested by Maria Basescu from Putney.

Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22 in Poultney and Middlebury: Champlain Philharmonic's Fall Series Concerts with local musicians performing Beethoven's, "Symphony No. 6" and works by Smetna and others, suggested by Roxanne Ramah from Shrewsbury.

Saturday, Oct. 21 at The Catamount Outback Artspace in Lyndonville : Vermont Animation Festival and stop-motion animation workshop, for kids age 10 to 14, featuring local animator Meredith Holch, suggested by Mary Yackley from Lyndonville.

Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m., at Historic Memorial Hall in Wilmington: Samirah Evans and Evelyn Harris - A Special Tribute to Nina Simone and Etta James suggested by Alan Greenspan of Wilmington.

Sunday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m., at North End Studios Event Hall, St. Joseph's School in Burlington: Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Show, with Burlington-area musicians Ray Vega, Miriam Bernardo, Marcie Hernandez, and DJ Jah Red. All funds raised will go to hurricane relief and rebuilding efforts in Puerto Rico, suggested by Hugo Martinez Cazon.

Through Oct. 22 at Lost Nation Theater at City Hall Auditorium in Montpelier: "Sense And Sensibility," Lost Nation Theater’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic, suggested by Bob Fisher from Berlin.

