Art Hounds: One-Acts Of Love, An Evening Of Jazz, Choral Music And A Dance Showcase

By 10 hours ago

This week, enjoy one-acts about love in Morrisville, Latin jazz in Williston, a poetry slam in Montgomery and choral chamber music in Colchester.

Friday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m., at River Arts in Morrisville: Plays and Pints, an evening of one-act comedies about love, just in time for Valentine's Day, suggested by Judith Mathison of Morrisville.

Friday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m., at The Brick Church in Williston: An Evening With Ray Vega Sextet, Latin/Caribbean jazz performance as part of the Brick Church Music Series, suggested by Peter Engisch of Williston.

Sunday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m., at Montgomery Center For The Arts in Montgomery: Poetry Slam With Muslim Girls Making Change, suggested by Mary Tryhorne and Sebastian Araujo from Montgomery Center.

Sunday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m., at Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society in Middlebury: 'Quilters: The Musical,' with stories of pioneer women’s lives with six roles played by Vermont singers/actors, suggested by Linda Peavy of Middletown Springs.

Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m., at Colchester High School Performing Arts Center: Counterpoint Chorus with The Chamber Singers at Colchester High School perform choral chamber music, suggested by Maryfran Holly of Colchester.

