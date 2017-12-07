Related Program: 
Art Hounds

Art Hounds: Painted Moonscapes, Student Theater And A College Choir

  • Montpelier-based artist Liz LeServiget paints original oils from her studio at The Center For Arts And Learning. Her collection of paintings titled, 'Moonlight Series' is on exhibit now at Bagito's Cafe in Montpelier.
    Liz Le Serviget/Artist, courtesy

VPR's Art Hounds® have found painted moonscapes on a cafe's walls, an evening of student-directed one-act plays at a local high school, an annual orchestral affair at an opera house, and voices lifted in song inside a beautiful old church, all to help get you in the holiday spirit!

Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., at the Old Brick Church in Williston: Music From Middlebury, with the Middlebury College Choir, led by Jeff Buettner. This concert is part of the Brick Church Music Series. The choral ensemble will perform eclectic, traditional, classical and folk pieces for the holidays and will benefit the Williston Food Shelf, suggested by Peter Engisch from Williston.

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m., at Smilie Auditorium in Montpelier: An Evening Of One-Acts, presented by Masque, the drama club at Montpelier High School. These five, student-directed, one-act plays will bring audience members and cast onstage together, recommended by Kianna Bromley from Montpelier. Note: Some material may be unsuitable for younger children.

Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m., at the Barre Opera House in Barre: The Green Mountain Youth Symphony's annual December concert with all three student orchestras - the Repertory, Concert and Senior Orchestras - each performing musical offerings, suggested by Gordon Bock from Northfield.

Throughout December at Bagito's Restaurant in Montpelier: The Moonlight Series by Vermont artist Liz Le Serviget. See original oil paintings of moonlit evenings over Vermont, suggested by Arlene Silva from Montpelier.

Become an Art Hound® here. Support for Art Hounds® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont.
 

 

