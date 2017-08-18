Art Hounds: PAMFest, 'Tango' And A Peek Into Colonial Home Decor

An outdoor music fest, a chance to hear live Argentinian music performed by a diverse set of musicians and a step back in time and into some colonial homes.

Friday and Saturday, August 18 and 19 in Peacham Village: 7th Annual Peacham Acoustic Musical Fest (PAMFest) with local and national acts, kids' events, food, workshops, dancing and more suggested by Gillian Sewake from Peacham.

Saturday, August 19 at 10 a.m., at homes and locations throughout Castleton: The Annual Castleton Colonial Day Historic House Tour in Castleton, with 21 historic sites, buildings and private homes available to tour, plus a slate sculptor, suggested by Maryann Feeney of Castleton.

Saturday, August 26 at 8 p.m., at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe: “Tango!” Argentine music both instrumetnal and vocal with performances by 8 Cuerdas, Counterpoint and Cossotto Duo with Annamieke and Jeremiah McLane, suggested by Lindsay Warren.

