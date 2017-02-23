Art Hounds: Photography, Audrey Bernstein And Circus Arts

A photography project featuring students just setting out after high school, a jazz concert with local favorite Audrey Bernstein and national and international circus stars in performance are some of the events you can add to your social calendar!

Through March 3 at Penny Cluse Café in Burlington: Bridging Program Photography Project features candid and posed shots, taken by Fairfield artist and teacher Melanie Webb, of 11 high school students from the Bridging Program at CCS. Suggested by Mike Reilly from Shelburne.

Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe: Jazz musician Audrey Bernstein performs standards and originals, accompanied by some of Vermont’s finest jazz musicians, with Friday Night Jazz host Reuben Jackson introducing the program. Suggested by Karen Yacos from Underhill.

Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5 at Latchis Theater in Brattleboro: New England Center for Circus Arts' Circus Spectacular features local, national and international circus arts performers in a program to benefit NECCA programs. Suggested by Jim Westbrook of Brattleboro.

Support for Art Hounds comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Find out more at Vermont Arts Twenty Seventeen dot org. Art Hounds on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.