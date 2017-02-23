Related Program: 
Art Hounds

Art Hounds: Photography, Audrey Bernstein And Circus Arts

By 43 minutes ago
  • This photograph, titled 'Invincible,' is one of several in the 'Bridging Program Photography Project' exhibit that features 11 high school seniors, up now at Penny Cluse Cafe in Burlington.
    This photograph, titled 'Invincible,' is one of several in the 'Bridging Program Photography Project' exhibit that features 11 high school seniors, up now at Penny Cluse Cafe in Burlington.
    Artist, Melanie Webb

A photography project featuring students just setting out after high school, a jazz concert with local favorite Audrey Bernstein and national and international circus stars in performance are some of the events you can add to your social calendar!

Through March 3 at Penny Cluse Café in Burlington: Bridging Program Photography Project features candid and posed shots, taken by Fairfield artist and teacher Melanie Webb, of 11 high school students from the Bridging Program at CCS. Suggested by Mike Reilly from Shelburne.

Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe: Jazz musician Audrey Bernstein performs standards and originals, accompanied by some of Vermont’s finest jazz musicians, with Friday Night Jazz host Reuben Jackson introducing the program. Suggested by Karen Yacos from Underhill.

Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5 at Latchis Theater in Brattleboro: New England Center for Circus Arts' Circus Spectacular features local, national and international circus arts performers in a program to benefit NECCA programs. Suggested by Jim Westbrook of Brattleboro.

Support for Art Hounds comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Find out more at Vermont Arts Twenty Seventeen dot org. Art Hounds on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Art Hounds
Friday Night Jazz

Related Content

Art Hounds: 'Stage Kiss,' Practicing Inner Peace And Northeast Kingdom Photography

By Feb 16, 2017
Courtesy of Maureen Sheldon

Witness the messier, funnier side of love with a play in Essex, use your own body to move artistically in a community yoga setting and view photos of the Northeast Kingdom in Brattleboro.

Art Hounds: Audubon Award-Winning Photography, Storytelling And Dance

By Jan 26, 2017
Courtesy, Dick Dickinson/Audubon

VPR Art Hounds have found upcoming events for bird and photography lovers, storytellers, quilters and dancers.

Art Hounds: An Inauguration Day Celebration, Bluegrass And The Working Forest

By Jan 19, 2017
Courtesy Kathleen Kolb

Catch the farewell performance of a local bluegrass group before they disband and head West, celebrate the presidential inauguration with art and explore various dance genres with workshops in Burlington.