Art Hounds: Poetry Month, A Parenting Play And Sparking Creativity In South Burlington

Celebrate poetry month with events at venues statewide, take in a play about parenting, buy some local artwork and hear a Vermont artist whose been making it on the Nashville music scene.

All month long at venues in Montpelier: Montpelier Poem City Celebration, events, workshops, readings at the Kellogg Hubbard Library and throughout town, suggested by Craig Line from Calais.

Thursday, April 13 at 8 p.m., at Kingdom Taproom in St. Johnsbury: Geof Hewitt, slam poet hosts this competitive slam where the public can sign up to compete, suggested by William Biddle from St. Johnsbury.

Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m., at The Brick Church in Williston: Jamie Lee Thurston Duo plays The Brick Church Music Series, suggested by Peter Engisch from Williston.

Thursday, April 20 through Sunday, April 23 at OffCenter in Burlington: 'Making Babies And Other Complications,' play by Mary Beth McNulty, onstage for several shows and a matinee, suggested by Chip Patullo of Burlington.

Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m., at Jeff’s Seafood in St. Albans: Charlie Price Gallery Show And Sale, the artwork of Charlie Price to benefit The Meeting House on the Green in East Fairfield, suggested by Nance Shaw from East Fairfield.

Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m., at Doubletree in South Burlington: Night At City Center, an evening of world class entertainment and local favorites for the launch of a new non-profit arts organization in the region, suggested by Katie Decker of Winooski.

