Art Hounds: Putney Craft Tour, Chamber Music And Photography

You'll get a chance to shop really local this weekend at the Putney Craft Tour, and bid on auctioned photography at the In-Sight Exhibition n Brattleboro.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 24 to Nov. 26 at various locations in Putney: The 39th Annual Putney Craft Tour, where you can get a map and wander the back roads to visit artists and artisans in their studios, watch them work and purchase their wares, suggested by Susan Wilson from Putney and Jenny Eddy from Saxton’s River.

Sunday, Nov. 26 at Vermont Center For Photography in Brattleboro: The 19th Annual In-Sight Photography Exhibit And Auction, with varied subject matter, mediums, photographic techniques and sizes, the auction supports a local scholarship fund, suggested by Greg Lesch from Brattleboro.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. in Strafford and Friday, Dec. 1 in Woodstock: The Thetford Chamber Singers Winter Concert, with 50 men and women performing traditional holiday songs and a commissioned work by a Vermont composer, suggested by Rebecca Bailey from Stafford.

