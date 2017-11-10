Art Hounds: Ralphie On Stage, A Woodwind Trio And Northern Flyer

A full list of arts events guaranteed not to shoot your eye out! See 'A Christmas Story: The Musical' in Burlington, take in some bluegrass and folk acts in Williston and Westford, and Bach arias fill the air and poets speak out in Montpelier.

Thursday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 12 at Flynn Theater Main Stage in Burlington: Lyric Theater's, 'A Christmas Story, The Musical,' based on the popular Jean Shepherd holiday story and classic film, suggested by Pamela Jacobs from Colchester.

Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m., at The Historic Brick Church in Williston: Northern Flyer, Vermont's new bluegrass band, plays as part of the Brick Church Music Series, with local greats playing banjo, mandolin and stand-up bass, suggested by Peter Engisch of Williston.

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m., at The Unitarian Church in Montpelier: The Music of J.S. Bach, presented by Capital City Concerts, with musicians performing Bach arias and chamber music, suggested by Peter Thoms of Montpelier.

Sunday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m., at The UCW White Church in Westford: The Heliand Consort: Crossing The Bar, is part of the Westford Music Series. This woodwind trio explores the crossroads of classic and folk music, suggested by Marjorie Hamrell of Westford.

Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m., at the Unitarian Church in Montpelier: Poets Resist: Voices Of Dissent, a poetry reading with Reuben Jackson, Tina Escaja, Muslim Girls Making Change and others, with an introduction by Vermont Poet Laureate Chard deNiord, suggested by Mary Elder Jacobsen from North Calais.

