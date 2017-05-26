Art Hounds: R&B, A Summer Art Show, Cellists And Blackflies

A busy holiday in the region with Open Studios Weekend and plenty of arts events this weekend and next.

Friday, May 26 at 8 p.m., at Barrett Hall in South Strafford: Linda B and the Barn Cats, R&B and blues concert to benefit the townhouse steeple replacement. For tickets, call 802-765-4059. Suggested by Steven Marks.

Friday through Sunday, June 2 through 4: Montgomery Center for the Arts Annual Summer Show, Fine art and sculpture at the Annual Summer Art Show from the Montgomery Center for the Arts suggested by M. Sebastian Araujo of Montgomery Center.

Saturday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m., at Guilford Center Meeting House in Guilford: "Springtime Cello Celebration," with four renowned cellists to benefit the Guilford Free Library, suggested by Richard Wizanski from Guilford. Call the library for 802-257-4603.

Saturday, June 3 at 9 a.m., at Adamant Co-op: The 13th Annual Black Fly Festival with music, food, a sculpture garden and waterfall, to benefit oldest co-op in Vermont, recommended by Jo Mackenzie from Adamant.

Sunday, June 4 at 7 p.m. at Bethany Church in Montpelier: "The Phil Ochs Song Night," 1960s troubadour kvmt.com o-sponsored by Summit School for Traditional Arts, suggested by R.D. Eno from Cabot. Email kbmt.vt@gmail.com for reservations.

Through July 21 at the Missisquoi Wildlife Refuge: "Art On The Refuge," local artists' works inspired by birds and nature, suggested by Sharon Whitehead of Enosburg Falls.

