Art Hounds: Rock In Montpelier And Chamber Music, Too

Add these to your artsy social calendar this weekend: A rock concert in Montpelier, an evening of roots-based chamber music in Waterbury and an art auction to benefit a summer camp for kids who joined their families through adoption.

Friday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m., at Green Mountain Club in Waterbury Center: TURNmusic, playing a roots-inspired program of contemporary chamber music, conducted by Ann Decker, suggested by MK Monley of Waterbury. This concert will be duplicated at Burlington's FlynnSpace on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., at College Hall at Vermont College of Fine Arts: Rough Francis, Burlington's heavy rock and punk band, with opening acts Lake Superior and Tin Talisman, suggested by Ryan LeClerc from Worcester.

Sunday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m., at Axel’s Frame Shop and Gallery in Waterbury: Camp For Me's First Annual Six-By-Six Art Show And Sale, with all art measuring six inches by six inches and made by artists of all levels. All proceeds benefit Camp for Me, a summer camp for kids who are adopted.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m., at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury: 'Daddy Long Legs: The Musical,' suggested by Paula Guarnaccia of Middlebury.

Thursday, Feb. 22 through March 4 at Memorial Hall in Essex: 'Doubt: A Parable,' by Essex Community Players, suggested by Josh McDonald of Essex Junction.

