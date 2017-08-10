Art Hounds: Shape-Note Singing And Tin-Types

Shape-note singing in South Hero plus a new exhibit of paintings in Greensboro are on the docket for arts events to take in around the region.

Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m., at the Congregational Church of South Hero: Village Harmony, the Vermont-based teen ensemble, singing shape-note, Appalachian and civil rights songs, suggested by Mark Kennedy from South Hero.

Saturday, August 19 at 10 a.m., at homes throughout Castleton: The Annual Castleton Colonial Day Historic House Tour in Castleton, with 21 historic sites, buildings and private homes available to tour, plus a slate sculptor, suggested by Maryann Feeney of Castleton.

Now through September 24 at Highland Arts Center in Greensboro: Lucien Day ‘s “A Life In Art” exhibition, suggested by Marjorie Kramer from Lowell.

Now through October 29 at The Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh: “Yours In The Cause: Faces Of Radical Abolition," historic photographs and early forms of photography, suggested by Ann Majusiak of Bristol.

