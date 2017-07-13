Art Hounds: ShazamFest, A Neil Simon Play And A Community-Painted Mural

This weekend is an overflowing clown-car full of arts events for every taste! Try an environmentally friendly music, arts and sports fest across the border in Québec, a block party in Waterbury or a play on the boards in Weston.

Friday through Sunday, July 14 to July 16 in Barnston West, Québec, CA: ShazamFest XXII Summer Festival with Men Without Hats, circus arts, extreme sports, music, food at this all-ages and extremely environmentally friendly festival, suggested by Alex Nitsiou.

Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15: Waterbury Block Party And Arts Fest, presented by Revitalizing Waterbury features live local bands, a mini-maker fair, arts and food, suggested by Karen Nevin of Waterbury.

Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15 at Weston Playhouse: Weston Playhouse 80th Anniversary with Neil Simon’s, 'Lost In Yonkers,' recommended by John Killacky of Burlington.

Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m., at Jeremy Ayers' Pottery in Waterbury: Artist As Designer, Exhibition, Demonstration And Sale event with local, handmade works of art for sale, suggested by Katie Nelson of Richmond.

Saturday, July 15 at 2 p.m., at Bethel Band Shell: Paint And Picnic In The Park with Vermont mural artist Mary Lacy. Patrons are invited to this family-friendly community mural-painting event. Bring a picnic, wear clothes you don’t mind getting paint on, suggested by Lylee Rauch Kacenski from Bethel.

Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16 at 10 a.m., at Old Schoolhouse in South Newfane: Rock River Artists Open Studios Tour, a weekend-long invitation to visitors to see behind-the-scenes into artists' studios, suggested by Scott Nelson from Brattleboro.

Sunday, July 16 at 4 p.m., at Plainfield Opera House: Classical Music Series Piano Dedication Concert with Michael Arnowitt, Diane Huling, Dan Bruce, Alison Bruce Cerutti and Arthur Zorn, suggested by Kathy Light from Marshfield.

