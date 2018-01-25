Art Hounds: Spicy Cajun Tunes, Trad Music And Ballet Auditions

VPR's arts-loving community of Art Hounds have found a folk music showcase in Montpelier, the kick-off to a 2018 performance season in Plainfield and dance auditions in South Burlington.

Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m., at Plainfield Opera House in Plainfield: Pete's Posse, the trad-roots power trio kicks off the 2018 opera house season, suggested by Leda Schubert in Plainfield.

Sunday, Feb. 4 at Spotlight Vermont in South Burlington: Ballet Vermont will hold auditions for the dance company's 2018 season, including upcoming productions of 'Farm To Ballet' and 'Bees And Friends,' suggested by Amy Overstreet in Williston.

Sunday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m., at The UCW Church in Westford: Front Porch Foursome, as part of the Westford Music Series, suggested by Marjorie Hamrell from Westford.

Support for Art Hounds® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.

