Art Hounds: 'Stage Kiss', Practicing Inner Peace And Northeast Kingdom Photography

  • This painting, "Hills Are Alive" is by Vermont artist Maureen Sheldon whose current exhibit of her works across all media is up through the end of February at Newberry Market.
Witness the messier, funnier side of love with a play in Essex, use your own body to move artistically in a community yoga setting and view photos of the Northeast Kingdom in Brattleboro.

Thursday Feb 23 through Sunday Feb. 26 at Essex Community Playhouse: 'Stage Kiss' by Sarah Ruhl performed by Essex Community Players. Suggested by Roya Millard from Essex.

Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. at Vermont Center for Photography, Brattleboro: Artist’s talk and reception with Burlington photographer Andrew Frost about his current exhibit, “The Northeast Kingdom” up through the end of the month.

Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at Maple Street Gym in Manchester: "Practice Inner Peace For Outer Peace," an all-level community yoga event.

Through Feb. 29 at Newberry Market, White River Junction: Maureen Sheldon’s exhibit called “The Collection” with traditional medium, watercolor, oil, acrylic, printmaking and custom painted mirrors.

