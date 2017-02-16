Art Hounds: 'Stage Kiss', Practicing Inner Peace And Northeast Kingdom Photography

Witness the messier, funnier side of love with a play in Essex, use your own body to move artistically in a community yoga setting and view photos of the Northeast Kingdom in Brattleboro.

Thursday Feb 23 through Sunday Feb. 26 at Essex Community Playhouse: 'Stage Kiss' by Sarah Ruhl performed by Essex Community Players. Suggested by Roya Millard from Essex.

Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. at Vermont Center for Photography, Brattleboro: Artist’s talk and reception with Burlington photographer Andrew Frost about his current exhibit, “The Northeast Kingdom” up through the end of the month.

Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at Maple Street Gym in Manchester: "Practice Inner Peace For Outer Peace," an all-level community yoga event.

Through Feb. 29 at Newberry Market, White River Junction: Maureen Sheldon’s exhibit called “The Collection” with traditional medium, watercolor, oil, acrylic, printmaking and custom painted mirrors.

