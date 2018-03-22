Art Hounds: Stories Behind The Barn, Film Fest And High School Art Competition

A Vermont storyteller, a new venue for a decades-old film fest, a call to young artists and more await your social calendar this weekend and beyond!

Sunday, March 25 at 2 p.m., at Ethan Allen Homestead in Colchester: Stories From Behind The Barn with Bill Torrey.

Now Through Sunday, March 26 in Montpelier and Essex Junction: 2018 Green Mountain Film Festival, suggested by Marilyn Mode from Montpelier.

Now Through Monday, April 2: The 2018 Congressional Art Competition, suggested by Rep. Peter Welch of Norwich.

Friday, April 6 at 7 p.m., at Malletts Bay Congregational Church in Colchester: Elisabeth von Trapp Concert, suggested by Rev. Sally May from Colchester.

