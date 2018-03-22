Related Program: 
Art Hounds

Art Hounds: Stories Behind The Barn, Film Fest And High School Art Competition

By 45 minutes ago

A Vermont storyteller, a new venue for a decades-old film fest, a call to young artists and more await your social calendar this weekend and beyond!

Sunday, March 25 at 2 p.m., at Ethan Allen Homestead in Colchester: Stories From Behind The Barn with Bill Torrey.

Now Through Sunday, March 26 in Montpelier and Essex Junction: 2018 Green Mountain Film Festival, suggested by Marilyn Mode from Montpelier.

Now Through Monday, April 2: The 2018 Congressional Art Competition, suggested by Rep. Peter Welch of Norwich.

Friday, April 6 at 7 p.m., at Malletts Bay Congregational Church in Colchester: Elisabeth von Trapp Concert, suggested by Rev. Sally May from Colchester.

Become an Art Hound® here. Support for Art Hounds® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.
 

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Art Hounds

Related Content

Art Hounds: Vermont's Natural History On Film, Sultry Folk And Anne Of Green Gables

By Mar 8, 2018

Looking to see a film about Vermont's natural history and take in a concert or two of bluegrass and folk, plus catch a play about a beloved character from literature? We've got you covered!

Art Hounds: Moon Glow, 'Doubt,' And Patti Casey

By Feb 22, 2018

You can make a lantern to walk by moonlight with in Lyndonville, hear bluegrass and swing in Stowe and see a Pulitzer-prize winning play performed in Essex.

Art Hounds: Love In All Its Forms, Art From Dreams And Chamber Musicians Interpret 'The Iliad'

By Feb 1, 2018

Our Art Hounds found an exhibit of visual art that explores all kinds of love, a chamber music performance interpreting a Greek classic and a play written by a famous stand-up comedian.