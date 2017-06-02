Art Hounds: Storytellers, Portraits Of Musicians And An Exhibit About Nature

Photos of famous musicians, storytellers sharing tales about aging and a singing group made up of people in recovery from strokes and other brain injuries are just a few of the arts events to take in this weekend and next.

Friday, June 2 at 5:30 p.m., Art Walk/Discover Jazz Fest at New City Galerie: Dee of Creative Music Photography will host an exhibit of her photographs that highlight her 53-year career, suggested by Mich Kabay of Plainfield.

Saturday, June 3 at 2 p.m., at Elley Long Music Center in Colchester: The 4th Annual Aphasia Choir concert performance featuring members with expressive aphasia or difficulty speaking, suggested by Karen McFeeters Leary. Call 802-864-7223 for more information.

Friday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m., at Barre Opera House in Barre: “Age Out Loud" — storytellers Susanne Schmidt, Kevin Gallagher and Willem Lange and an “Art of Creative Aging” silent auction to raise funds for Central Vermont Area Agency on Aging.

Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m., at The Meetinghouse on the Green in East Fairfield: Starline Rhythm Boys play as part of the "Summer Evenings with Vermont Treasures," suggested by Tyrone Shaw of East Fairfield.

Saturday, June 10 at 5 p.m., at Fourth Corner Foundation in Windham: “Defining Ourselves Through Nature” — artists from Vermont, New York, New Hampshire and Connecticut share sculpture, painting and photography, suggested by Matt Brader.

Through late June at The Vermont Studio Center Galleries in Johnson: Photographer Brittany M. Powell and painter and sculptor Pat Degorgoza’s exhibit their photography, painting, prints and sculpture in two galleries, suggested by Andrea Pearlman from Johnson.

Support for Art Hounds® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.