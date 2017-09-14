Art Hounds: Tango Lessons And A Social Dance And A Quilt Fest

More time to tango, a quilt guild exhibit with quilts featuring famous board games and the last concert in a summer series in St. Johnsbury.

Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 at Mount Anthony Union Middle School in Bennington: 24th Annual Bennington Quilt Fest, with demonstrations, raffles, lectures and food, suggested by Nancy Schoerke from Shaftsbury.

Sunday, Sept. 17 at ArtisTree in South Pomfret: Tango Norte performs live with special guest DJ and vocalist, Hugo Martinez Cazon, with lessons and a social dance, suggested by Joy Kosta from Hartford.

Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m., at Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury: High And Mighty Brass Band performs at the final concert in the Levitt AMP music series, presented by Catamount Arts, suggested by Paul Bengtson.

