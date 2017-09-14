Related Program: 
Art Hounds

Art Hounds: Tango Lessons And A Social Dance And A Quilt Fest

By 1 hour ago
  • Couples dance to live tango music performed by Tango Norte. The local group will hold another milonga, or social dance, for tango enthusiasts this weekend in South Pomfret.
    Couples dance to live tango music performed by Tango Norte. The local group will hold another milonga, or social dance, for tango enthusiasts this weekend in South Pomfret.
    ArtisTree, courtesy

More time to tango, a quilt guild exhibit with quilts featuring famous board games and the last concert in a summer series in St. Johnsbury.

Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 at Mount Anthony Union Middle School in Bennington: 24th Annual Bennington Quilt Fest, with demonstrations, raffles, lectures and food, suggested by Nancy Schoerke from Shaftsbury.

Sunday, Sept. 17 at ArtisTree in South Pomfret: Tango Norte performs live with special guest DJ and vocalist, Hugo Martinez Cazon, with lessons and a social dance, suggested by Joy Kosta from Hartford.

Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m., at Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury: High And Mighty Brass Band performs at the final concert in the Levitt AMP music series, presented by Catamount Arts, suggested by Paul Bengtson.

Support for Art Hounds® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.

 

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Art Hounds

Related Content

Art Hounds: Furniture Made From Coins, A Fest To Celebrate Granite History And Jon Gailmor

By Sep 7, 2017
This chair in the "Johnny Swing: Under The Influence Of Motion" exhibit at Bundy Modern in Waitsfield, is made from coins.
Bundy Modern, courtesy

It’s still summer but doesn’t it feel like you’re ready to head indoors for some concert series, workshops, and gallery exhibits?

Art Hounds: PAMFest, 'Tango' And A Peek Into Colonial Home Decor

By Aug 18, 2017
Peacham Acoustic Music Festival, courtesy

An outdoor music fest, a chance to hear live Argentinian music performed by a diverse set of musicians and a step back in time and into some colonial homes.

Art Hounds: Bluegrass, Art In A Barn And 'Love Letters'

By Aug 24, 2017

A new bluegrass band takes the stage in East Fairfield and two local actors read 50 years' worth of love letters in Middlebury.