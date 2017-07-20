Art Hounds: Three Plays And A Night Of Tango

A prescription for a great weekend: try three very different plays and one night of tango!

Thursday through Sunday, July 20 to 23 at the Hyde Park Opera House: Brigadoon, the play about the mythical Scottish Highlands village that rises from the mist every 100 years, performed by The Lamoille County Players, suggested by Patty Jacob from Jeffersonville.

Thursday through Saturday, July 20 through July 22, at Next Stage in Putney: Mother Courage And Her Children, a play about war and its effects by Bertolt Brecht and performed by The Apron Theater Company, suggested by Laurie Fichter from Putney.

Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 29 at Weston Playhouse: Neil Simon’s, Lost In Yonkers, presented by Weston Playhouse for its 80th anniversary, including a director's talk 30 minutes before curtain each night and Q&A session directly following the Sunday matinee, recommended by John Killacky of Burlington.

Sunday, July 23 at 4 p.m., at ArtisTree in South Pomfret: Tango Norte, Vermont’s premiere tango quartet, performs live music for dancing and features local musicians Jeremiah McClain, Thal Aylward, Peter Concilio and Bob Merrill, suggested by Joy Kosta from Hartford.

Support for Art Hounds ® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds ® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.