Art Hounds: Three Plays And A Night Of Tango

A prescription for a great weekend: try three very different plays and one night of tango!

Thursday through Sunday, July 20 to 23 at the Hyde Park Opera House: Brigadoon, the play about the mythical Scottish Highlands village that rises from the mist every 100 years, performed by The Lamoille County Players, suggested by Patty Jacob from Jeffersonville.

Thursday through Saturday, July 20 through July 22, at Next Stage in Putney: Mother Courage And Her Children, a play about war and its effects by Bertolt Brecht and performed by The Apron Theater Company, suggested by Laurie Fichter from Putney.

Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 29 at Weston Playhouse: Neil Simon’s, Lost In Yonkers, presented by Weston Playhouse for its 80th anniversary, including a director's talk 30 minutes before curtain each night and Q&A session directly following the Sunday matinee, recommended by John Killacky of Burlington.

Sunday, July 23 at 4 p.m., at ArtisTree in South Pomfret: Tango Norte, Vermont’s premiere tango quartet, performs live music for dancing and features local musicians Jeremiah McClain, Thal Aylward, Peter Concilio and  Bob Merrill, suggested by Joy Kosta from Hartford.

Art Hounds: ShazamFest, A Neil Simon Play And A Community-Painted Mural

By Jul 13, 2017
The 12th ShazamFest takes place this weekend, just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from the Burlington, Vermont area. The music festival boasts a wide variety of acts and performers, food and camping in a family-friendly atmosphere.
Mike Rigby, artist

This weekend is an overflowing clown-car full of arts events for every taste! Try an environmentally friendly music, arts and sports fest across the border in Québec, a block party in Waterbury or a play on the boards in Weston.

Art Hounds: A Climate Change Doc, Circus Arts And French Heritage Day

By Jun 15, 2017
In Vermont's most French-settled community, Winooski is the site for French Heritage Day next Saturday, June 25.
French Heritage Day Society Facebook, courtesy

Take in a locally-made documentary, an outdoor concert, some circus arts and celebrate French heritage in the state's most French-settled community.

Art Hounds: Gypsy Swing Music, Shakespeare And Open Studios

By Jul 6, 2017
Lauren Palmer, courtesy

From outdoor concerts on meeting house lawns to open artists' studios, this weekend is packed with plenty to do in Vermont's arts-rich regions!