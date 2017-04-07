Art Hounds: Ukranian World Music And 'Girl, Rising' Book And Film Discussion

From jazz to world to folk music, book discussions, political puppetry and comedy for a good cause, there's lots to do around the state this weekend!

Thursday, April 6 to Sunday, April 9 in Barre, Stowe, Randolph, Brattleboro: Grammy-winning jazz musician John Jorgensen and his quintet play four shows as part of culminating events in the Community Engagement Lab's Creative Schools Initiative, suggested by Lewis Franco of Calais.

Thursday, April 6 at Next Stage Arts in Putney: “Framed,” the Thursday night film series with Q&A with film directors after the movie screenings. Next film is, “Solitary” on Thursday, April 6, suggested by Laurie Fichter from Putney.

Friday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m., at the Old Firehouse in Tinmouth: Bill Staines performs for the Tinmouth Old Firehouse Concert Series, suggested by Nelson Jaquay.

Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m., at NextStage Arts in Putney: ‘Faust 3’ by Bread & Puppet Theater, suggested by Josh Krugman from Glover.

Saturday, April 8, at 12 p.m., at Savoy Theater in Montpelier: ‘Girl, Rising,” by Vermont author Tanya Lee Stone with a film viewing and book discussion presented by Bear Pond Books, suggested by Cathleen Maine from Montpelier.

Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m., at Lake Morey Resort in Fairlee: Divas Do Good comedy show to benefit SafeLine in Orange County, suggested by Mary Norman of Tunbridge.

Sunday, April 9 at 7 p.m. at Higher Ground in South Burlington: Gregory Douglass Band with Ricochet Duo and Cricket Blue, suggested by Mike Reilly from Shelburne.

Monday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m., at Higher Ground in South Burlington: DakhaBrakha, the world music quartet from Ukraine, suggested by Jacob Edgar of Charlotte.

Support for Art Hounds comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.



