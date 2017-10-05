Art Hounds: A Unique Take On A Play, An All-Natural Artist And An Evening Of One-Act Plays

Related Program: 
See a play by an actor who won't lay eyes on the script until opening night, take in an art exhibit made with materials found in nature and a stroll through an annual fall craft show.

Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury: 'White Rabbit, Red Rabbit,' with actor MacArthur Stine. Nassim Soleimanpour’s play is performed with the script sealed in an envelope, which the actor will only see as he takes the stage, suggested by Haley Rice from Middlebury.

Friday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m., at the Governor’s Gallery in Montpelier: Friday Arts Walk with Nick Neddo's "Primeval Pigments: Original Artwork From Wildcrafted Media," suggested by Sarah Shapiro in Montpelier.

Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6 to 8, at Guilford Center Stage in Guilford: 'To Their Appointed End;' four, one-act plays from Jean Stewart MacLean, suggested by Laura Lawson Tucker from Guilford Center.

Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6 to 8 at 10 a.m., in Weston: The 34th Annual Weston Craft Show with 47 local artists displaying and selling their works in paint, wood, fiber and more, suggested by Diane Bell from Weston.

Through Oct. 8 at The Kent Museum in Calais: Refuge: Vermont Artists Respond,” with established and emerging artists, suggested by Mary Admasian from Montpelier.

