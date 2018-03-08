Art Hounds: Vermont's Natural History On Film, Sultry Folk And Anne Of Green Gables

Looking to see a film about Vermont's natural history and take in a concert or two of bluegrass and folk, plus catch a play about a beloved character from literature? We've got you covered!

Friday, March 9 at 7 p.m., at Old Brick Church in Williston: The Brick Church Music Series presents Rani Arbo and Greg Ryan, playing Americana, folk and originals to benefit the Vermont Chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease Association, suggested by Peter Engisch of Williston.

Saturday, March 10 at 7 p.m., at Valley Players Theater in Waitsfield: Willie Porter with Carmen Nickerson, acoustic duo performing songs from their latest album, suggested by Jasmine White from Montpelier.

Thursday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m., at The Northbranch Nature Center in Montpelier: “A Natural History Of Vermont,” by Montpelier filmmaker James MacNamara, with original score, recommended by Carolyn Wesley from Montpelier.

Friday through Sunday, March 16 to 18 at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury: “Anne Of Green Gables, The Musical,” with a cast of 36 players from Addison county and beyond, suggested by Jory Raphael from Vergennes.

Saturday, March 17 at 10 a.m., at South Burlington Library in South Burlington: A Conversation About The State Of Our Democracy, by Rick Hubbard with audience participation and wide-ranging conversation, suggested by Greg Moody of South Burlington.

