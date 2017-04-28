Art Hounds: 'Working' Musical, Chamber Singers And Film Slam Awards

A Studs Terkel musical onstage in Middlebury, chamber singers in Lebanon and the student film slam awards in St. Johnsbury.

Thursday, April 27 through May 5 at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury: “Working, The Musical," by Studs Terkel with songs by James Taylor and Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by The Middlebury Community Players, suggested by Kevin Cummins of Middlebury.

Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30 at United Methodist Church in Lebanon, New Hampshire: Sing A New Song spring concert by the Bel Canto Chamber Singers to celebrate its 40th anniversary, suggested by Larry Gatto of Fairlee.

Sunday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m., Fuller Hall at St. Johnsbury Academy: Tap In Film 48-Hour Student Film Slam awards ceremony, suggested by Joe Fox from St. Johnsbury.

Tuesday, May 2 at T.W. Wood Art Gallery in Montpelier: 'A Change In The Weather,' brother and sister painter and photographer Adelaide Murphy Tyrol and Richard Murphy show works from a trip through the Alaskan wilderness, suggested by Anna Saxman in Montpelier.

Tuesday through Friday, May 2 to May 5 at Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier: Spring Visual Art Competition for high school students, suggested by Congressman Peter Welch.

Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m., at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro: Keeping Company, Veranda Porche and Patty Carpenter perform poem sand song to benefit the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library, suggested by Mary Mathias from Brattleboro.

