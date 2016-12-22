Art Hounds: World Challenges, Shadowlands And Storytelling

Discover new artists and venues in the new year!

Through Dec. 23 at Governor’s Gallery at The Statehouse in Montpelier: Shadowlands, an exhibition of paintings, small sculptures and assemblages by artist Mary Admasian, suggested by Heather Steliga in Woodstock.

Thursday, Jan 5 at 7 p.m. on Main Street in St. Albans: Tell It At Twigg’s, an evening of storytelling at the restaurant with 10 local storytellers, suggested by Morgan Lacroix from Jericho.

Through Jan. 14 at The Sheldon Museum in Middlebury: World Challenges, an exhibit of sculptures about human migration around the world, suggested by Jack Mayer of Middlebury.

