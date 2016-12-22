Related Program: 
Art Hounds: World Challenges, Shadowlands And Storytelling

By 54 minutes ago
  • A sculpture by artist Sarah Ashe, titled, 'Desperate Crossing.' It is part of the exhibit on human migration up now at The Sheldon Museum in Middlebury.
    Courtesy, The Sheldon Museum/Artist Sarah Ashe

Discover new artists and venues in the new year!

Through Dec. 23 at Governor’s Gallery at The Statehouse in Montpelier: Shadowlands, an exhibition of paintings, small sculptures and assemblages by artist Mary Admasian, suggested by Heather Steliga in Woodstock.

Thursday, Jan 5 at 7 p.m. on Main Street in St. Albans: Tell It At Twigg’s, an evening of storytelling at the restaurant with 10 local storytellers, suggested by Morgan Lacroix from Jericho.

Through Jan. 14 at The Sheldon Museum in Middlebury: World Challenges, an exhibit of sculptures about human migration around the world, suggested by Jack Mayer of Middlebury.

Support for Art Hounds comes from the Vermont Arts Council, working to ensure that every Vermonter has access to the arts. Art Hounds on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.
 

Art Hounds: Carvings, Cabaret And Spanish Love Songs

By Dec 15, 2016
Dave Celone

Intricate carvings with hidden images grace a pop-up gallery in White River Junction, plus students from a voice studio perform a holiday cabaret.

Art Hounds: Craft Tour And Sounds Of The Season

By Nov 24, 2016
Courtesy, TW Wood Gallery

After the tofurkey and pie and leftovers and football, here are some arts events to be grateful for this holiday weekend and beyond.

Art Hounds: Ballet, Fiddlin' And Photography

By Dec 2, 2016
SM Motion Graphics and Visual Effects, Artist Shaun Machia

From Cajun fiddling to a twist on classic ballet to printmaking and photography, find lots of diverse arts events this weekend all around the region.

Art Hounds: Bach, Bella's Bartok And The Bellows Falls Holiday Train

By Nov 17, 2016
Courtesy, Sharon Academy

This weekend, look forward to a dance party at Nectar's, classical Christmas music, holiday train rides and pirates on stage.