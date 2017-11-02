Art Hounds: Youth Dancers, A New Play And Scottish Fiddling

This weekend has plenty of opportunities to seek out great art in the form of youth dance performances, a faculty visual arts exhibit and even by meeting a playwright who happened to pen a huge pop hit in 1979.

Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4 and 5 at 3 p.m., at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe: "A Better Place: A Twist On Oliver," by Vermont Youth Dancers, a group of 30-plus students from around Vermont using classical and modern music and dance techniques to tell the story of Oliver Twist, suggested by Kat Lacourciere from Essex.

Thursday, Nov. 2 through Nov. 27, at Quimby Hall Gallery, Lyndon State College in Lyndonville: It Came From the Visual Arts Dept 2017, the Visual Arts seniors gave the faculty an assignment to create works of art based on their fears and this is the result, suggested by Mary Yackley from Lyndonville.

Thursday, Nov. 2 through Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m., at Off Center For Dramatic Arts in Burlington: “Quantum Dog In A Deep Blue Jaguar,” by Green Candle Theater, recommended by Inger Dybfest of Shelburne.

Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m., at Hubbard Hall in Cambridge, New York: Pre-Show Conversation With Rupert Holmes and David Snyder, regarding the reboot of Holmes' musical, "The Mystery Of Edwin Drood," which opens Nov. 18, suggested by Kate Johnson from Cambridge New York.

Friday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m., at Fletcher Free Library in Burlington: Imagining Home, a collaboration of innovative home designs from community members dealing with homelessness and prominent local architects, as envisioned by artist Alison Cannon, running through Dec. 15, suggested by Chris Staats of Burlington.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 at McCarthy Arts Center, St. Michael's College in Colchester: The Singer's Arts Concert Series with soprano, Jennifer Bird, presented by Bill Reed Voice Studio, suggested by Dana Block of Burlington.

