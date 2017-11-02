Related Program: 
Art Hounds

Art Hounds: Youth Dancers, A New Play And Scottish Fiddling

By 3 hours ago
  • Vermont Youth Dancers will stage, 'A Better Place: A Twist On Oliver,' this weekend at Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe.
    Vermont Youth Dancers will stage, 'A Better Place: A Twist On Oliver,' this weekend at Spruce Peak Arts in Stowe.
    Vermont Youth Dancers, courtesy

This weekend has plenty of opportunities to seek out great art in the form of youth dance performances, a faculty visual arts exhibit and even by meeting a playwright who happened to pen a huge pop hit in 1979.

Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4 and 5 at 3 p.m., at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe: "A Better Place: A Twist On Oliver," by Vermont Youth Dancers, a group of 30-plus students from around Vermont using classical and modern music and dance techniques to tell the story of Oliver Twist, suggested by Kat Lacourciere from Essex.

Thursday, Nov. 2 through Nov. 27, at Quimby Hall Gallery, Lyndon State College in Lyndonville: It Came From the Visual Arts Dept 2017,  the Visual Arts seniors gave the faculty an assignment to create works of art based on their fears and this is the result, suggested by Mary Yackley from Lyndonville.

Thursday, Nov. 2 through Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m., at Off Center For Dramatic Arts in Burlington: “Quantum Dog In A Deep Blue Jaguar,” by Green Candle Theater, recommended by Inger Dybfest of Shelburne.

Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m., at Hubbard Hall in Cambridge, New York: Pre-Show Conversation With Rupert Holmes and David Snyder, regarding the reboot of Holmes' musical, "The Mystery Of Edwin Drood," which opens Nov. 18, suggested by Kate Johnson from Cambridge New York.

Friday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m., at Fletcher Free Library in Burlington: Imagining Home, a collaboration of innovative home designs from community members dealing with homelessness and prominent local architects, as envisioned by artist Alison Cannon, running through Dec. 15, suggested by Chris Staats of Burlington.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 at McCarthy Arts Center, St. Michael's College in Colchester: The Singer's Arts Concert Series with soprano, Jennifer Bird, presented by Bill Reed Voice Studio, suggested by Dana Block of Burlington.

Become an Art Hound® here. Support for Art Hounds® comes from the Vermont Arts Council, supporting the arts throughout Vermont. Art Hounds® on VPR is adapted from Minnesota Public Radio News and is powered by The Public Insight Network. Our theme music was written and performed by Trio Gusto.

 

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Art Hounds

Related Content

Art Hounds: Cabaret Tunes, American Realism And Emerging Poets

By Oct 26, 2017
'Wet Cement' by figurative artist Heidi Broner is part of an exhibit titled, 'New American Realism,' up now through Dec. 22 at the TW Wood Gallery in Montpelier.
Heidi Broner, artist, TW Wood Gallery, courtesy

This weekend, you can find artistry in perfumery, in cabaret tunes and in the works of emerging poets.

Art Hounds: A Fringe Fest, One-Acts And Some Blues

By Oct 13, 2017
This weekend marks the fifth year that Off Center For Dramatic Arts in Burlington's North End holds its Fringe Festival, where local actors and playwrights try out new material in front of an audience.
Linda Provost

You can see theater on the fringe, some one-act plays, a photo exhibit of discarded shoes and more this weekend throughout Vermont.

Art Hounds: A Unique Take On A Play, An All-Natural Artist And An Evening Of One-Act Plays

By Oct 5, 2017

See a play by an actor who won't lay eyes on the script until opening night, take in an art exhibit made with materials found in nature and a stroll through an annual fall craft show.