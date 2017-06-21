Assessing The Impact Of 45 Years Of Title IX

On June 23, 1972, Title IX went into effect, mandating the equal treatment of all students, regardless of gender, in education programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance. So how much have education and professional opportunities for women improved in that time?

Renée Bergland, visiting professor of Women's, Gender, & Sexuality Studies at Dartmouth College, and Felicia Kornbluh, associate professor of History and Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies at the University of Vermont, look at how and why Title IX became law and how effective it has been in the 45 years since its passage.

