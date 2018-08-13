Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Assessing Vermont's Flood Risk Seven Years After Irene

By & 1 minute ago
  • The Passumpsic River overflowed its banks in 2002, washing out roads and flooding homes in and around Lyndonville in 2002.
    Vermont Emergency Management, courtesy

Live call-in discussion: Flooding is Vermont’s most frequent and costly natural disaster, but seven years after the devastation of Tropical Storm Irene, just how ready are homeowners and towns for future floods? We're talking about the threat of flooding in Vermont and planning for flood resilience.

Lauren Oates, the hazard mitigation officer with Vermont Emergency Management, and Rob Evans, the state floodplain manager and coordinator of the National Flood Insurance Program for Vermont, join Vermont Edition to discuss flood threats and mitigation in the years since Irene.

Also joining the program is Janel Hanrahan, associate professor of atmospheric sciences at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon and director of The Climate Consensus project, to discuss what a changing climate means for rainfall and flood risks in New England.

Share your questions or concerns about flooding below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

