ATC Host Robert Siegel On Mike Oreskes' Resignation

NPR continues to face scrutiny over its handling of allegations against news chief Mike Oreskes. Speaking today on Vermont Edition, All Things Considered host Robert Siegel said he was aware of rumors about Oreskes' behavior at NPR.

Oreskes was forced to resign earlier this week after claims surfaced in the Washington Post that he had made unwanted physical advances on two women two decades ago when he worked at the New York Times and another allegation of sexual harassment that occurred more recently involving an NPR staff member.

