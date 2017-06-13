Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies Before Senate Intelligence Committee

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee in an open hearing on Tuesday.

Senators will likely ask about Sessions' recusal from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and what, if anything, he knew about President Donald Trump reportedly asking former FBI Director James Comey to ease off the inquiry into onetime National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Watch Sessions' Testimony

Here is Sessions' prepared opening statement to the committee, annotated by NPR journalists.

