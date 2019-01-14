Related Program: 
VPR News

Attorney General: No Charges In Racial Harassment Of Rep. Kiah Morris

By 1 hour ago
  • Kiah Morris, center, speaks at a press conference in Bennington Monday. Her husband, James Lawton is to her left while Attorney General TJ Donovan is to her right.
    Kiah Morris, center, speaks at a press conference in Bennington Monday. Her husband, James Lawton is to her left while Attorney General TJ Donovan is to her right.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Attorney General TJ Donovan said Monday he will not file charges in the reported racial harrassment of former State Rep. Kiah Morris, though he believes Morris and her family were victims.

Donovan  said he would not pursue a criminal case because the First Amendment protects free speech.

"The court tells us that where speech involves public officials or manners of public concern the First Amendment tolerates a great deal of speech that is hateful and offensive," Donovan said at a press conference in Bennington.

Morris was the only black female lawmaker in the legislature, and she won the Democratic nomination this summer. But she withdrew after reporting frequent incidences of racial threats and harassment.

The Vermont State Police and the Bennington Police Department opened an investigation, but after Morris withdrew, Donovan said he would take over the probe.

At the press conference, Donovan announced a new statewide Bias Incident Reporting System that he said would better coordinate the reposnse to reports of all bias across Vermont.

He said the system could help people who report incients of bias seek civil damages.

"We did everything that we were told to do. Reported as we should, held nothing back, and trusted in a system that in the end was insufficient, and inept at dressing and repairing the harm done." — Kiah Morris, former Bennington representative

Donovan also said he would host at least three public forums to talk about hate crimes and bias incidents, with the initial forum scheduled for February in Bennington.

"I know Kiah Morris is not the first person, nor will she be the last person to experience racism," Donovan said. "Perhaps because of her status as an elected official, her experience received the most attention. But I know many people of color who do not have the profile of an elected official suffer from all different forms of racism in this state. We acknowledge this."

Morris, a Bennington resident, said the years of harrassment her family endured were rooted "in a legacy of white supremacy, mysogeny and inequity."

"We did everything that we were told to do. Reported as we should, held nothing back, and trusted in a system that in the end was insufficient, and inept at addresing and repairing the harm done," Morris said. "In the end we were told there was nothing to be done. Essentially our curent legal system told us that what was happening was acceptable."

Morris accused the Bennington Police Department of not taking her complaints seriously, but Donovan said he looked into the department's work and supported their actions.

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Kiah Morris
TJ Donovan
Vermont Legislature
Race & Identity
Bennington

Related Content

Kiah Morris Says Vermont Has 'Opportunity To Lead' National Conversation About Racism

By Sep 28, 2018
Headshot of Kiah Morris in the Vermont House chamber.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR File

Former Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris may be departing the Vermont Legislature, but she says her work on racial justice issues in Vermont will continue.

Citing Family Health Issues, Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris Resigns House Seat

By Sep 25, 2018
Rep. Kiah Morris at a podium in March speaking about racial justice legislation
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris has resigned her seat in the Vermont House of Representatives, saying family health problems will require her to “focus on caring for and supporting my family.”

'Vermont Is Racist Too': Racial Justice Leaders Say Bennington Incidents Reflect Statewide Problem

By Sep 11, 2018
Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris, right, withdrew from her reelection campaign last month. Morris says racial harassment in her home district became too much for her family to bear.
Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR file

Many Vermonters were shocked last month when the state’s only African-American female lawmaker announced that, after years of racial harassment, she was withdrawing from her re-election campaign.

Tabitha Pohl-Moore, the Vermont director of the NAACP, was less surprised.

Rep. Kiah Morris Details 'Pervasive' Threats, Decision To Withdraw From Election

By & Aug 30, 2018
Rep. Kiah Morris, left, speaks at a podium during a Statehouse press conference about a racial justice bill back in March.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR File

Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris is speaking up about her decision not to seek re-election — and she said being the target of hate both online and in the real world played a factor in her decision to withdraw her candidacy. 

Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris Drops Re-Election Bid

By VPR News Aug 24, 2018
Rep. Kiah Morris at a podium in March speaking about racial justice legislation
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris is no longer seeking re-election.