Attorney General TJ Donovan On Joining The DACA Lawsuit

By & 23 minutes ago
  Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan, pictured here in Montpelier in January, has joined a lawsuit aimed at preventing President Donald Trump from rescinding DACA. We're talking to him about that decision.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR file

President Donald Trump's decision to end DACA - the program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation - has been met with strong reactions. That includes a multi-state lawsuit challenging the ending of the program.

We're talking to Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan about his decision to join that lawsuit and the impact that the DACA phase-out would have in our state.

Post your questions or comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

