Related Program: 
VPR News

Attorney General's Office Ordered To Pay Legal Fees In Records Case

By 33 minutes ago
  • A court has ordered the attorney general's office to pay legal fees in a public records case. The records at issue included personal emails from former Attorney General Bill Sorrell.
    A court has ordered the attorney general's office to pay legal fees in a public records case. The records at issue included personal emails from former Attorney General Bill Sorrell.
    Toby Talbot / AP

A Vermont judge has ordered the state attorney general’s office to pay almost $66,000 in legal fees in three cases where it was forced to comply with the state's public records law.

Superior Court Judge Mary Miles Teachout wrote in a ruling late last month that the cases "strongly vindicate" — the rights of a records' requester to gain access to public documents in a timely fashion.

Charlotte attorney Brady Toensing filed the public records requests on behalf of business groups concerned about attorneys general around the country teaming up to investigate environmental cases.

“This decision is really important because it’s exactly what the Legislature intended when it rewrote the law [in 2011],” he said. “The Legislature intended to punish recalcitrant bureaucrats who improperly block access to public records.”

The attorney general's office is considering appealing the case to the Supreme Court. Deputy Attorney General Joshua Diamond said says the ruling allowing full legal fees may be wrong, because Toensing did not get all the records he sought.

“While we respect Judge Teachout’s decision, we are concerned that the decision creates a problem because it allows for lawyers getting paid for litigating over documents or records they weren’t entitled to,” he said. “In one of the cases [Toensing’s client] sought out about 200 different document. And at the end of the day, the court ruled that only four should be produced in their entirety and six should be produced with redactions.”

Diamond said Toensing’s client did not “substantially prevail” in that records case, and therefore he may not deserve the legal fees. “And that’s why we are concerned,” he said.

Tags: 
Government & Politics
Bill Sorrell
Brady Toensing
VPR News
Criminal Justice & Public Safety

Related Content

Vermont Supreme Court Favors Transparency In Key Public Records Ruling

By Oct 20, 2017
The Vermont Supreme Court ruled that records of public business conducted on private email accounts are subject to the state's public records law.
Royalbroil / Wikimedia Commons

Vermont's Supreme Court ruled Friday that all records generated by public officials as they do their jobs are open to the public, regardless of where the record is stored.

Bill Sorrell Looks Back On Nearly 20 Years As Vt. Attorney General, Ahead To What's Next

By & Jan 11, 2017
Angela Evancie / VPR/file

Bill Sorrell served as Vermont's attorney general from 1997 until just a couple of days into 2017, when new Attorney General T.J. Donovan took office.

Attorney General Bill Sorrell On GMO Law, VW Settlement, Price Discrimination

By & Jul 5, 2016
Bob Kinzel / VPR

As Vermont's first in-the-nation GMO labeling law goes into effect, the U.S. Senate may take up a federal bill that critics say would preempt state legislation and be much less clear to consumers.

AG, Citing First Amendment, Drops Probe Of Activist Annette Smith

By Feb 9, 2016

Attorney General Bill Sorrell has closed a closed a criminal investigation into allegations that environmental activist Annette Smith has practiced law without a license.