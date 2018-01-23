Auditing Gov. Scott's 2018 Budget Address

Calling for consensus to avoid a property tax increase, Gov. Phil Scott's budget address outlined his spending priorities and principles for the coming year.

Vermont Edition digs into the details of just what the governor is proposing with his new budget, and how that math works out to pay for it without raising taxes or fees.

Secretary of the Administration Susanne Young and Commissioner of Finance and Management Adam Greshin discuss the details of the governor's budget, what programs and initiatives are getting the governor's backing and what the changes mean for state spending, services and taxes.

Share your thoughts and questions about Gov. Scott's spending plan and priorities below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.