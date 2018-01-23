Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Auditing Gov. Scott's 2018 Budget Address

    Gov. Scott delivered his 2018 budget address before a joint session of the Vermont Legislature.
    Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

Calling for consensus to avoid a property tax increase, Gov. Phil Scott's budget address outlined his spending priorities and principles for the coming year.

Vermont Edition digs into the details of just what the governor is proposing with his new budget, and how that math works out to pay for it without raising taxes or fees.

Secretary of the Administration Susanne Young and Commissioner of Finance and Management Adam Greshin discuss the details of the governor's budget, what programs and initiatives are getting the governor's backing and what the changes mean for state spending, services and taxes.

Broadcast Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

With Nod To 'Affordability,' Scott Budget Seeks Tax Breaks For Seniors, Workforce Development Funds

By 3 hours ago
Secretary of Administration Susanne Young and Commissioner of Finance Adam Greshin told reporters Tuesday that the governor's fiscal year 2019 budget plan ties rate of growth in state spending to the increase in Vermonters' wages.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

In a budget proposal that one administration official describes as having “no bells … and no whistles,” Republican Gov. Phil Scott is calling for a $5.9 billion spending plan that pegs the rate of growth in the budget to the increase in Vermonters’ incomes in recent years.

Ashe And Scott Spar Over Plan To Raise Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour

By 23 hours ago
Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe strongly supports raising Vermont's minimum wage to $15 an hour over a period of years.
Bob Kinzel / VPR

The Vermont Senate could vote in the next few weeks on a bill that raises the state minimum wage from the current $10.50 an hour to $15 an hour over a period of several years. 

The legislation is a top priority for Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, but the plan is opposed by Gov. Phil Scott.

Vermont Business Leaders Join Call For Clean Water Funding Plan

By Jan 22, 2018
Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Tom Torti, at the podium, joined environmental and municipal leaders last week to call for a per-parcel fee, on every property owner in Vermont, to fund clean water projects.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Environmental advocates aren’t the only voices pressuring Montpelier to come up with a long-term funding mechanism for water quality projects. Members of the state's business community are also joining the call.

A Look Back At The First Week Of The 2018 Legislative Session

By & Jan 5, 2018
Sen. Joe Benning (R- Caledonia, left), Sen. Francis Brooks (D-Washington, middle), and Sen. Ann Cummings (D-Washington) peruse a list of bills before the Senate on the first day of the 2018 Legislative session.
Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

Lawmakers began the 2018 legislative session by putting landmark votes like legalizing marijuana at the top of their docket. Gov. Phil Scott outlined his own goals for the new year in his Thursday State of the State address.