Nancy Stearns Bercaw is a Vermonter and a championship swimmer who struggled for years with alcohol addiction. She found a path to recovery in an unlikely - and very dry - place: Abu Dhabi. 

Nancy Stearns Bercaw joins us to talk about her journey, and her new memoir: Dryland: One Woman's Swim to Sobriety.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m