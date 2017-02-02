Author Howard Frank Mosher Awarded The 2017 Herb Lockwood Prize In The Arts

Related Program: 
  • Vermont author Howard Frank Mosher received this year's 2017 Herb Lockwood Prize In The Arts for his contributions to literature and his generosity towards other artists in the state.
    Courtesy, Todd R. Lockwood

Just days before passing away, Vermont author Howard Frank Mosher accepted the 2017 Herb Lockwood Prize In The Arts at his home in Irasburg.

Todd Lockwood presented Mosher with the award on behalf of Burlington City Arts, which has awarded the prize to a Vermont artist each year since 2014.

Mosher, the author of 11 books of set in fictional "Kingdom County," based on Vermont's Northeast Kingdom, passed away at the age of 74 on Sunday, just one week after announcing on Facebook that he was in hospice care for untreatable cancer.

Howard Frank Mosher, Who Reimagined The Northeast Kingdom, Dies

Lockwood spoke recently with VPR about Mosher's work and and the qualities the author embodied that spoke to the true spirit of the arts award. With no application process and relying only on 30 arts advisors scattered throughout the state, the $10,000 prize is given to a Vermont artist to honor past works and the artist's ability to inspire others and the entire state with their artistic contributions.

Lockwood said the award is named for his late brother, a Burlington artist and musician, who embodied those same qualities.

The Herb Lockwood Prize is usually given each year in June.

