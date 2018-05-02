The Author Of "Puff" And The First Of May

A great new release from Ry Cooder, labor songs to welcome May, and a rare local performance by Peter Yarrow (along with more than a few other marvelous musical things!!)

This program will air on Sunday May 6th from 7 - 10 p.m. This week's calendar announcements: Patti Casey and the Wicked Fine Players will be performing at the Engine Room in White River Junction on Saturday May 12th at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30.

The Plainfield Town Hall Opera House presents a performance of original and traditional music for Javanese Gamelan on Sunday May 13th beginning at 4 p.m.

The Orcadian folk quartet Fara will be playing at the Whallonsburg, NY Grange Hall on Friday May 11th at 7:30 p.m.

Daddy Longlegs will be playing at Brandon Music on Saturday May 12th . Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Suitcase Junket will be performing at the Stone Church in Brattleboro on Friday May 11th at 8 p.m.

The Michele Fay Band will be performing on their home turf at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday May 12th at 7:30 p.m.

Peter Yarrow will be performing a benefit concert at Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington on Saturday, May 12th at 8:30 p.m.

There will be a contradance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday May 12th. Music by Emerald Rae and Jacqueline Schwab, and Nils Fredland will be the caller. Dancing that evening begins at 8 p.m.

Mary McGinniss and Juliet McVicker will be performing a Mother’s Day concert at All Souls Interfaith Gathering on Sunday May 13th beginning at 5 p.m.

U.S. National fiddle champion Jamie Laval will be presenting an evening of Celtic music and stories at The Monadnock Center in Peterborough, NH on Friday May 11th at 7:30 p.m.

Red Hot Juba will be playing at the Zen Barn in Waterbury Center on Friday May 11th .

