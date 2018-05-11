Author, Russian, Exile, Vermonter: The Life And Writing of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Live call-in discussion: His novels earned him the 1970 Nobel Prize in literature and exile from the Soviet Union, but in Vermont Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn is also know for the nearly 20 years he lived and worked in the town of Cavendish. We're looking at the Russian writer's works, his time in the state and what his novels say to readers in 2018.

This year marks 100 years since Solzhenitsyn's birth on Dec. 11, 1918, and 10 years since his death in Aug. 8, 2008 at age 89.

He credits the Cavendish community for helping to protect his privacy during his exile in Vermont starting in 1976 — allowing him to continue his writing before returning to post-Soviet Russia in the mid-1990s.

Margot Caulfield, director of the Cavendish Historical Society and author of the young adult Solzhenitsyn biography, The Writer Who Changed History, joins Vermont Edition to discuss the author's time in Cavendish.

Plus, Kevin McKenna, a Russian language and literature professor at the University of Vermont, discusses his research into the Russian writer and Solzhenitsyn's path to fame, exile, and eventual return to his home country.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 14, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.