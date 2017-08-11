Awesome Etiquette: The Art Of The Online Compliment

This week's question delves into the realm of online dating. A listener wrote in to ask how best to respond to the comment, "You're too pretty to be on a dating site!"

Though the person who sent it probably meant his comment as a compliment, there are better ways to compliment someone on a dating site that you haven't met yet in real life.

A hard and fast rule that applies to any written or spoken compliment you give, whether online or not, is to always keep correspondence polite. Our advice is to comment on a person's personality and substance first, though that can be tricky if you haven't met.

Listen to the episode to find out more.