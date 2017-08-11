Related Program: 
Awesome Etiquette

Awesome Etiquette: The Art Of The Online Compliment

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post 1 hour ago

This week's question delves into the realm of online dating. A listener wrote in to ask how best to respond to the comment, "You're too pretty to be on a dating site!"

Though the person who sent it probably meant his comment as a compliment, there are better ways to compliment someone on a dating site that you haven't met yet in real life.

A hard and fast rule that applies to any written or spoken compliment you give, whether online or not, is to always keep correspondence polite. Our advice is to comment on a person's personality and substance first, though that can be tricky if you haven't met.

Listen to the episode to find out more.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Awesome Etiquette
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: Plant Purple And Yellow Shrubs Amongst The Green

By 19 hours ago
Modern Nurseries, courtesy

Many of our favorite flowering shrubs bloom in the spring and early summer then are nondescript for the rest of the growing season.

Art Hounds: Shape-Note Singing And Tin-Types

By 19 hours ago

Shape-note singing in South Hero plus a new exhibit of paintings in Greensboro are on the docket for arts events to take in around the region.

Cambridge Arts Council Festival Spotlights Art, From Enormous Silos To Delicate Metalwork

By 19 hours ago
This photograph by Liam Lenel captures the detail of the finished murals by artist Sarah Rutherford in Jeffersonville. This marks the ninth year of the fine arts festival that fills Main Street in Jeffersonville with over 50 artists and artisans.
Liam Lenel

Main Street in Jeffersonville will be busy on Saturday. Its the 9th Annual Festival of the Arts presented by the Cambridge Arts Council. Over 50 artists in all media set up booths that line the street, ready to meet and talk about their life's work. And this year, a Lamoille Valley bike tour company is encouraging art lovers to take a new trail to get there.

Young Writers Project: 'The Struggles Of Growing Up White As A Chinese Adoptee'

By Lonna Niedig Aug 9, 2017
Lonna Neidig, a senior at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, writes about her experience growing up as a Chinese adoptee in a white family in Vermont.
Kevin Huang

Every comment echoes and rings in my head.
I know I don't look like them.
I know that my blood doesn't belong to them.
But I love them as my family more than I could for anyone else.