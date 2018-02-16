Related Program: 
Awesome Etiquette

Awesome Etiquette: Bossy Gossip

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning 9 hours ago
  • If a co-worker can't take a hint that you prefer not to gossip about the boss, you might need to be more direct.
    If a co-worker can't take a hint that you prefer not to gossip about the boss, you might need to be more direct.
    Chip Studio / iStock

Got a co-worker who's always complaining about the boss and tries to include you in the chatter? One listener does, and wants to know how to back away. Attempting to cut these negative conversations short and walk away just hasn't worked. So, when a confrere can't take a hint, you'll need to slowly escalate your response.

Start with moderate, non-verbal cues like walking away, as our listener tried. The next step is to address your colleague with a more concrete response by saying, "I don't have time right now" or "I need to get back to work." If this still doesn't squelch the backchat, be direct by explaining how you prefer not to talk about someone in this manner or participate in this kind of conversation. 

Remember, you're not judging the other person for what they're complaining about, but rather expressing how you're not comfortable discussing the topic. We've learned that gossip in the workplace can become a virus and it needs to be shut down.

If you have an etiquette question for us, send it to:  awesomeetiquette@emilypost.com.

Tags: 
Awesome Etiquette
Featured Programs

Related Content

Awesome Etiquette: Familiar Strangers On A Train

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post Feb 9, 2018
istock

If you have a morning commute via bus or train into work, you might use that down time as a chance to catch up on a book or to listen in to your favorite podcast. But what happens when, each morning, a co-worker who takes the same public transportation, would rather chat during your whole commute?

Vermont Garden Journal: Starting Seeds For Spring

By 14 hours ago
When starting seeds indoors, open trays are good for large quantities while cell trays are best for smaller amounts.
pepifoto / iStock

We're getting closer to indoor seed-starting time. Actually, some vegetables seeds, like leeks, could have been started already. But if you're new to indoor seed-starting or need a refresher, let's walk through the basic steps to growing transplants in your home.

VPR Cafe: The 'Spirit' Of Cooperation Births A New Beverage

By 14 hours ago
Aqua Vodka is produced by Appalacian Gap Distillery using excess alcohol from the fermentation-process of making Aqua ViTea's kombucha.
Caleb Kenna / Seven Days

This time, a tale of an alcohol problem, innovation and cooperation. A delightful relationship has blossomed between a Vermont beverage company and spirit maker; Aqua ViTea and Appalachian Gap Distillery. It all started with a big problem that turned into a big win.