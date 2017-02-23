Related Program: 
Awesome Etiquette: B.Y.O.S. (Bring Your Own Slippers)

When invited to a home with a 'shoe free' policy, do you bring your own slippers or should they be provided by the host?

In this episode of Awesome Etiquette, we discuss a situation where guests are asked to remove shoes upon arrival in order to keep the environment of the house clean and ideal for a newborn child.

If these are the rules of your house, it's probably a good idea to have a few, clean pair of slippers on hand for others to wear.  As a guest, an option is to bring along 'indoor shoes' if you're uncomfortable walking around in socks or with bare feet.

But the best way to handle this slipper-y subject is to have a conversation with your guests ahead of time.

