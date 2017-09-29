Related Program: 
Awesome Etiquette

Awesome Etiquette: Commenting On Social Media

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning 2 minutes ago
  • Social media is all about engagement and participation, so the rules of an in-person conversation don't always apply.
    Social media is all about engagement and participation, so the rules of an in-person conversation don't always apply.
    alexsl / iStock

Controlling interruptions is useful and polite when having a conversation. But should that skill be applied to social media? Are you hijacking someone's post if you try to one-up the person with a photo you think is more cute or with a funnier story?

Heck no! Editing your comments on social media isn't always necessary as these platforms are intended for engagement, connecting with others and generous participation. Of course, stalking and spamming are never welcome; however, if you stay on topic within the thread and avoid non sequiturs, speaking freely is what most social sites are about.

Finally, remember that just like an in-person conversation, religion, politics, finance and family are topics to tread lightly around or to avoid altogether. Hear us discuss more on the subject by listening to this podcast of Awesome Etiquette

Tags: 
Awesome Etiquette
Food & Drink
Featured Programs

Related Content

Awesome Etiquette: Innocent But Inappropriate

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning Sep 22, 2017

We all appreciate a compliment on our appearance from time to time. But should it happen each and every day in the workplace? And from the boss?

Awesome Etiquette: Stuck In Your Seat At 30,000 Feet

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning Sep 8, 2017
If you have a window seat while flying and need to get up, plan on doing so when others in your row are out of their seats.
yoh4nn / iStock

You're at crusing altitude on a flight home when, suddenly, nature calls. Not a problem since there's a restroom a few rows away; however, the person in the aisle seat won't get up to let you out!

VPR Cafe: Hard Cider At Flag Hill Farm

By Sep 22, 2017
Flag Hill Farm owners, Sabra Ewing and Sebastian Lousada, have been making hard ciders since long before the beverage's recent wave of popularity.
Melissa Pasanen, courtesy

Hard cider has become increasingly popular in Vermont with the advent of many new makers in recent years. But reach back a few decades and you'll find some of the state's earlier producers, including Flag Hill Farm in Vershire.