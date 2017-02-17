Awesome Etiquette: The Complicated Traditions Surrounding Making A Toast

When buying a round of drinks, do you automatically have the right to make the toast or can someone else jump in? It all comes down to the type of occasion it is.

When toasting at a formal event like a wedding, there is a protocol to follow. But when raising your glass during a night out at the bar, the rules are a little less structured.

In this episode of Awesome Etiquette, we take a look at various situations when toasting is in order, who gets to make the toast, and how many times can you toast on the same round.