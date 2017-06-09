Awesome Etiquette: The Cost For Cat Sitting

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post 20 minutes ago
  • When the favor of cat or pet sitting is being bounced back and forth and is a mutual agreement, there probably isn't a need to show appreciation with a gift; however, there are always caveats.
    When the favor of cat or pet sitting is being bounced back and forth and is a mutual agreement, there probably isn't a need to show appreciation with a gift; however, there are always caveats.
    stock_colors / iStock

You've got a cat, friends who also have cats, and an arrangement. The arrangement is that your friends cat sit while you're away and you return the favor when they're out of town. So is it necessary to offer a gift or money as a thank you?

When the favor of cat or pet sitting is being bounced back and forth and is a mutual agreement, there probably isn't a need to show appreciation with a gift; however, there are always caveats.

For instance, one listener had a friend bake a cake to show appreciation. So bringing a small gift for that person might be in order next time s/he takes care of your pet. Perhaps someone watched your cat for an extended period of time; that could be worthy of a gift since, otherwise, you would have paid for a kennel.

But be sure not to raise the reciprocity. Keep the gift-giving to a minimum or, better yet, just maintain the in-kind agreement. Hear more on the topic by listening to this episode of Awesome Etiquette.   

Tags: 
Awesome Etiquette
Food & Drink
Featured Programs

Related Content

Awesome Etiquette: Wait, Is This A Date?

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post May 12, 2017
RyanJLane / iStock

This time, we field a question about whether or not an invitation to join a friend for a drink or to attend a movie, is really a request for a date.

Awesome Etiquette: Fork Or Fingers

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post May 4, 2017

When feasting on foods like fried chicken, pork chops or lamb chops, is it okay to eat with your fingers?

Awesome Etiquette: What To Do Between A Wedding Ceremony And Reception

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post Jun 2, 2017

When a wedding reception takes place many hours after the ceremony AND in another town, is it okay to skip the reception?