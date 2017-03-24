Related Program: 
Awesome Etiquette: Does A Salon Appointment Always Have To Be Social?

By Daniel Post Senning & Lizzie Post 1 hour ago
  • You're allowed to limit the socialization during an appointment as long as you're polite.
If you keep a regular appointment to have a manicure, massage or even car maintenance, for that matter, that can be a great time to catch up and be social with the local salon or business owner.

That blissful time carved out of your busy schedule can also serve as a rare chance to unplug and disengage. In that case, does it appear rude to opt out of chatty conversation?

Not if you always begin and end your scheduled appointment with a friendly and engaged exchange: Let the shop owner know you're going to use the time to unplug and unwind. Just that gesture alone will set a clear boundary and alert the owner you need some "you time" and no one will feel slighted.

