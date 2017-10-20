Related Program: 
Awesome Etiquette

Awesome Etiquette: Double Booked Dilemma

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning 1 hour ago
  • Canceling one commitment to attend a different event is not usually a good practice; however, sometimes there are exceptions.
    Canceling one commitment to attend a different event is not usually a good practice; however, sometimes there are exceptions.
    luxizeng / iStock

This week's question asks about a calendar conflict caused by two events booked on the same night. The first, a night out with friends; the second, a birthday dinner for a family member. What to do and which to cancel?  

A listener shared that she made plans, far in advance, for dinner with friends. As the date approached, another dinner reservation for her mother's birthday was made by a family member on the same night. Without giving it a second thought, she informed one of the friends that she needed to cancel in order to honor her mom. Our listener's concern is that friends will think she ditched them because something better came along and wants to know if it was okay to cancel the original commitment. 

Typically, you should try to honor commitments you've made but there can be exceptions, like in this case. Life happens and plans need to be changed sometimes, especially for a significant event such as a family member's birthday. When canceling a prior engagement, be sure to notify the person face-to-face or over the phone rather than through e-mail or social media. This way, the honesty and sincerity will be heard in the tone of your voice. Also remember to express your desire to get together again soon. 

Listen to this Awesome Etiquette podcast for additional advice and to hear us explore the topic in more detail.  

Tags: 
Awesome Etiquette
Food & Drink
Featured Programs

Related Content

Awesome Etiquette: An Uncomfortable Link

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning Oct 6, 2017
An invitation to a website of personal interest should not be included in a business-related e-mail message.
JuSun / iStock

A listener recently asked advice on how to reply to a work-related e-mail from a very nice client. Even though the message was related to business, it also included an invitation to receive a link for religious material. Working in a public sector job where separation exists between church and state, the recipient was unsure how to respond and felt it inappropriate to engage the request.

Awesome Etiquette: Supportive Yet Sensitive

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning Oct 13, 2017
One way of offering support to friends during a difficult time is to simply be there for them and provide normalcy.
vadimguzhva / iStock

Offering support is an essential part of friendship, but it can also be tricky when the situation is personal and sensitive.  For instance, we heard from a couple who were close with another couple that was having difficulty conceiving. Their question: is it okay to ask about fertility progress since these friends shared this information in the first place?

Young Writers Project: 'Eclipsed'

By Maisie Newbury Oct 14, 2017
Maisie Newbury, 16, of Weybridge writes about love lost on the day of the solar eclipse, August 21, 2017
'Soulsearch,' by Ava Kendrick/Young Writers Project Photo Library, courtesy

I spent most of today
Floating up in space,
My head in the clouds,
My heart in the air.