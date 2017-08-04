Awesome Etiquette: Explaining Your Decision To Give Up Alcohol

Dinner parties and social events often include the consumption of wine, beer or cocktails. But when you make a decision to cut alcohol out of your life, how do you inform your circle of friends with whom you usually share a few drinks? What do you say if they ask why? And should you make a dinner party host aware of your lifestyle change?

First and foremost, you don't need to give any reason. But if asked, an easy answer could be that you're not drinking right now or you decided to take a break. Then, turn the conversation to another topic; like how wonderful the food smells. But if you had typically brought a bottle of wine to a party, it might be helpful to let friends know ahead of time so they don't count on you to provide a libation.

It's also a good idea to share information about your lifestyle choice when you R.S.V.P. to a dinner party. It's not as if you owe an explanation, you're simply providing a courtesy to the host. Similarly to informing someone of a food allergy.

To hear more on this topic and what a suitable hostess gift is for this situation, listen to our podcast of Awesome Etiquette.