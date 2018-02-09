Awesome Etiquette: Familiar Strangers On A Train

If you have a morning commute via bus or train into work, you might use that down time as a chance to catch up on a book or to listen in to your favorite podcast. But what happens when, each morning, a co-worker who takes the same public transportation, would rather chat during your whole commute?

The hosts field this question from a listener and offer advice on train etiquette. First off, acknowledge your colleague with a greeting and quick pleasantries. Then, say something like, "I just found this new podcast and can't wait to hear what happens next!"

This will keep your conversation light, brief and cordial and you'll be back to your podcast or book before you know it!

If you have an etiquette question for us, send it to: awesomeetiquette@emilypost.com.