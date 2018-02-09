Related Program: 
Awesome Etiquette

Awesome Etiquette: Familiar Strangers On A Train

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post 2 hours ago
  • istock

If you have a morning commute via bus or train into work, you might use that down time as a chance to catch up on a book or to listen in to your favorite podcast. But what happens when, each morning, a co-worker who takes the same public transportation, would rather chat during your whole commute?

The hosts field this question from a listener and offer advice on train etiquette. First off, acknowledge your colleague with a greeting and quick pleasantries. Then, say something like, "I just found this new podcast and can't wait to hear what happens next!"

This will keep your conversation light, brief and cordial and you'll be back to your podcast or book before you know it!

If you have an etiquette question for us, send it to:  awesomeetiquette@emilypost.com.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Awesome Etiquette
Food & Drink
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Timeline: Where Is Music?

By Jan 22, 2018
U.S. Public Domain

On Timeline we’ve asked a lot of questions; what is music? How was music created? Why is music written? Here’s another interesting question I’d love for us to ponder, where is music?

Awesome Etiquette: Offering Financial Support For A Funeral

By Lizzie Post & Dan Post Senning Feb 2, 2018
From picking up the tab for flowers to a simple monetary donation, there are many ways to offer finanacial support when a friend loses a loved one.
FotoDuets / iStock

Offering financial assistance to a friend or family member after the death of a loved one is a tradition for some people. The reason for this is to help defray costs associated with the person's death. A listener - unfamiliar with this custom - asked how to do this if you're unable to attend a funeral and offer a contribution in person.